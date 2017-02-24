New bridge helping to improve glen access

A new bridge to take walkers over the River Nevis towards the Ben Nevis path has been installed to help improve accessibility in Glen Nevis.

The bridge is closer to the Glen Nevis visitor centre than the one it replaces.

The bridge was designed by Dingwall-based Wallace Stone, which worked with Highland Council and other stakeholders. The Highland Council awarded the works contract to Fion Construction Ltd, based in Fort William. Fion Construction contracted AJ Engineering to build and install the 42m bridge, which was manufactured in Forres and transported in sections to the site at Glen Nevis.

This project is being delivered by Highland Council and Nevis Landscape Partnership and is funded by The Highland Council, Heritage Lottery Fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Rural Development Programme and Sport Scotland.

AJ Engineering’s project manager Gary Moir said the installation went ‘like clockwork’.

‘It’s hoped it will draw more people into the visitor centre,’ he added.

Alex Farquhar, chairman of Nevis Partnership, said: ‘This project will allow access to the riverside to all sections of the local community and provide an enhanced experience to the increasing visitor numbers to the area.’