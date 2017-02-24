Building celebrates Dunoon’s boat-building heritage

The Fairmile Building has been developed by Highland and Islands Enterprise (HIE) on Sandbank Business Park to attract new businesses and enable local firms to expand.

Members of the public will be able to view a collection of memorabilia associated with a nearby boat-building yard at the opening of Dunoon’s latest business premises tomorrow, Friday February 24.

HIE has invested nearly £2 million in the new building, including £786,000 from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The name of the building refers to the proud local history of Robertson’s Yard, where Fairmile Motor Boats were built during the Second World War.

British America’s Cup Challenger in 1958, ‘Sceptre’, was also built in the yard.

As this is an America’s Cup Year, there will be an exhibition at the opening of memorabilia provided by the Sceptre Preservation Society.

Members of Sceptre’s original 1958 crew and of the Robertson and Boyd families are also expected to attend.

The Fairmile Building is particularly targeted at companies working in the financial and business services sector. It has already welcomed its first two tenants, BC Technologies and SAMTEQ Ltd.

Both companies had outgrown their premises and were unable to recruit more staff because of a lack of space. A move to the Fairmile Building allows them to expand and bring skilled employment to Dunoon.

Jennifer Nicoll, HIE area manager, said: ‘Skilled employment has been key to this area for more than 100 years. The Fairmile Building offers excellent opportunities for businesses to expand and develop new talent.

‘BC Technologies and SAMTEQ are excellent examples of this. The opening will showcase how the Fairmile Building can help businesses go further, as well as celebrating the heritage of ‘Sceptre’ and Robertson’s Yard.’

The opening will take place on the afternoon of Friday February 24 and the building will be open to the public between 1pm and 3pm.