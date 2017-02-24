Big push for students to saddle up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber High School second-year pupils are trying to get fellow students on their bikes for the Big Pedal 2017.

A Sustrans initiative funded by the Bike Hub, the 2017 challenge will run from Monday March 20 to Friday March 31.

On each day of the challenge, schools compete to see who has the highest number of pupils, parents and staff cycling or scooting to school.

There will be daily prize draws for schools that have at least 15 per cent traveling on two wheels, with the best five days of the challenge determining the overall position.

Pupils from Mrs Meldrum’s S2 enterprise class have been carrying out research and coming up with ways of encouraging their peers and teachers to cycle during the challenge and in general.

They looked at the benefits of cycling and surveyed pupils and found only around 14 pupils out of 814 regularly cycle to school.

They have been spreading the Big Pedal word using social media and snapchat, have made posters and are thinking of making a video using a GoPro.

Two pupils are also planning to tell the staff about the challenge during one of their morning briefings.

The pupils have also looked at barriers to cycling and ways to overcome these. For example, they are planning to have park and ride areas during the challenge for people living further afield.

Off Beat Bikes has offered free bike servicing for anyone who takes part.

Parent council members Lynsey Shaw and Nix Foster said: ‘We are delighted with how the biking initiative has progressed at Lochaber High School and hopeful the Big Pedal will encourage pupils and staff to give biking to school a try.’

Cecilia Oram, Sustrans Scotland’s Smarter Choices Co-ordinator, Education and Young People said: ‘It’s wonderful to see how Lochaber High School pupils, staff, parents and Active Schools co-ordinators have embraced the challenge. They have the most organised strategy in any school I’ve seen so I hope they do really well.’

Head teacher Jim Sutherland said: ‘I’m really pleased to see pupils, staff, parents, Active Schools and Sustrans working together on this project to improve health fitness and well-being with a positive effect on the environment.

‘The support of local businesses has been invaluable and I look forward to seeing more young people, and perhaps a few members of staff, travelling to school on two wheels rather than four.’