Weekly walks in Lochaber

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Meeting point for walks is the car park at the Ben Nevis Highland Centre. Departure 8am. Alternatively, if you want to join the group elsewhere, contact the co-ordinator.

Saturday February 25.

Stob Ban (999m, Munro of mica-schist and quartzite, which gives it its name, White Peak)/Mullach nan Coirean (Summit of the Corries, 939m, Munro). Suggested and co-ordinated by John Burton.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

Walk leader to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and you can try before you buy. You can walk three times with the club before joining and Ramblers’ Club membership.

Today (February 23)

Meall na Each, Glenborrodale, Ardnamurchan.

Start at RSPB car park Glenborrodale NM 601609.

Walk back along the road to Dale cottage in the bay and take the track up past the woodchip plant. At the first major junction, keep right and at the second junction NM 612629 keep left and follow to Lochan nam Fiann. Skirt round the west side of the lochan the head generally east to Meall nan Each. Descend approx SE and pick up a steep stream which is followed to Loch Laga. Return along the main track to Glenborrodale.

Grade: Moderate plus.

Meet at Corran Ferry slip for 8.50am sailing.

Distance: 15km.

Leader: Dave Kime, call 01972 500272.

Sunday February 26

Beinn Maol Chaluim, Glen Etive.

Park along the Glen Etive road at NN148496 and walk between the forests marked on the EX384 map to gain the broad south ridge of Bein Maol Chaluim, past spot height 848m then walk NW to the summit at 907m. Return via the same route.

Grade: Strenuous.

Meet at: Glencoe Village car park at 8.45am.

Distance: 8km.

Leader: Andrew Gilbert, Call 07808 924722.