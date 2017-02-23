Praise for our street-cleaners and binmen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

While out voluntary litter-picking in the Oban area, I happened upon a 2ltr plastic bottle nearly full of urine, 30 feet from a house alongside the main road into Oban, which some man had discarded and left in full view of the oblivious passing traffic.

This was a disgusting act but also disgusting to find and pick up in the clearing of litter on what is a beautiful route into the gateway to the isles, Oban.

Our street cleaners and binmen could probably tell of umpteen similar stories on a daily basis no doubt. They carry out work that is full of bio-hazards and they are so easy to knock but many people and volunteers are out there working all hours, in all weathers, day in day out, and I believe they are under-valued and under-appreciated.

Stephen Jones,

Burnside Place, Millpark, Oban.