Oban school selected to launch Catholic Education Week

Oban’s St Columba’s Primary School was the chosen venue to launch this year’s Catholic Education Week.

The primary school was selected by the Scottish Catholic Education Service (SCES).

It was picked in order to help the service reach areas where the opportunity to attend Catholic schools isn’t as readily available.

The purpose of the week is to highlight the importance of education in society – everyone, from young and old, is asked to reflect on their own roles in regards to education.

Speaking to The Oban Times, St Columba’s head teacher, Michaelina Mac­Lellan, said: ‘We felt very honoured and privileged to host the launch.

‘Part of the reason we were chosen was because it was Bishop Brian McGee’s first year as Bishop of Argyll and the Isles.

‘We are very grateful for the support that we were given.’

The Oban primary school was given a week and a half to prepare for the launch.

Primary seven pupils created videos, discussing what Pope Francis’ new beatitudes meant to them and classes from primaries one to seven collaborated and created a wall of art.

‘Our pupils and staff were an absolute credit to our school. I just want to thank everyone who helped,’ Ms MacLellan said.

‘The theme of this year’s event is to develop our school as a community of faith and learning.

‘This is part and parcel of what we do anyway with being a Catholic school. We will carry on to build relationships with people in our parish.’

In the school’s monthly newsletter, Ms MacLellan wrote: ‘The launch for Catholic Education Week was a huge success for our school and we have been overwhelmed by the letters, emails and kind words that we have received from the visitors who attended, complimenting our school’s ethos and praising our children and staff.

‘We are very fortunate to have such a supportive community and we are truly grateful to everyone who helped us to prepare for this very special occasion.’

A wide range of personnel attended the launch, such as Oban North and Lorn councillor Kieron Green; members of the church, including Bishop Brian McGee of Argyll and the Isles; parish and parent representatives; Anne Paterson, acting head of service for education; and Barbara Coupar and Ellen McBride, from SCES.

Everyone then joined senior pupils and staff of St Columba’s Primary for a celebratory lunch.

For more information, visit www.sces.org.uk/catholic-education-week.