Oban and District Provincial Mod syllabus
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
ORAL COMPETITIONS (JUNIOR)
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Tha Dadaidh agus Mamaidh. Fluent, 5-6
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Tha bòtannan dearg aig Màiri learner 7-8
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Mìosachan/Anns an Dorchadas fluent 7-8
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Feagal an tàirneanaich learners 7-8
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Bidh mo sheanmhair a’gearan/ Deich is a’fàs fluent 9-10
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
An teaghlach againne learners 9-10
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Uilebheist Eilidh fluent 11-12
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Àm èirigh learners 11-12
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
Seòladaireachd fluent 13-15
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry
An Crom-Lus learners 13-15
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry (Fluent)
An roghainn fhèin open 16-18
RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry (Learners)
An roghainn fhèin open 16 -18
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 5 – 6
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 7 – 8
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 9 – 10
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 11- 12
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator fluent 13 – 15
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator learners 13- 15
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator fluent 16 – 18
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator learners 16 – 18
VOCAL MUSIC COMPETITIONS (JUNIOR)
(In Competitions 29 – 40 and 45 competitors may sing the National Mod prescribed songs)
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Ho fiream foram fluent, boys and girls 5-6
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Tha sinn uile toilichte learner, boys and girls 5-6
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
An tidsear/Chluinn mi nah-eòin, fluent, boys and girls, 7-8 years
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
An còineachan. Learners Boys and girls 7-8
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Balaich an iasgaich. fluent, boys, 9-10
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Toirt m’aghaidh ri Diùra. learners, boys, 9-10
SOLO SINGING of a prescribed song
Maol Ruanaidh/Mo ghille dubh fluent, girls 9-10
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Tàladh Thròndairnis Leaners Girls, 9-10
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Màiri Òg Fluent Boys 11-12
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Buain na rainich taobh Loch Èite
Learners Boys 11-12
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Tha smeòrach sa mhadainn chiùin
Fluent, girls 11-12
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Eilean uaine fo cheò
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Boys 13-15
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
Girls 13-15
SOLO SINGING of a prescribed song
Bràigh Loch Iall /A Mhàiri dhonn
Boys 13 -15
SOLO SINGING of a prescribed song
Hug ò laithill o ho ro /Gaol an t-Seòladair girls, 13-15
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
An roghainn fhèin. open boys and girls 16-18
SOLO SINGING of an own choice song
(Confined to FORMER WINNERS OF PENDANT) boys and girls
SOLO SINGING of a traditional or unpublished own choice song.
Boys and girls, primary
SOLO SINGING of a traditional or unpublished own choice song
boys and girls, secondary
PRECENT, in traditional manner. “Congregation” support will be provided by the competitor’s own choir or group
Boys and girls under 18.
SOLO SINGING with self-accompaniment on Clarsach or Guitar of an own choice song.
Boys and girls 13 – 18
DUET SINGING of an own choice song.under 13
DUET SINGING of an own choice song. 13 – 15
DUET SINGING of an own choice song. 16 – 18
CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of 2 own choice songs under 13
CHORAL SINGING IN TWO – PART HARMONY of 2 own choice songs under 13
CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of PUIRT-a-BEUL (Own Choice) under 13
CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of 2 own choice songs 13-18
CHORAL SINGING IN TWO – PART HARMONY of 2 own choice songs 13 – 18
CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of PUIRT-a-BEUL (Own Choice) 13-18
ACTION SONG illustrative of any aspect of Highland life – time not to exceed 10 minutes. (Own Choice) Under 18
FOLK GROUP by groups of three to six (2 Gaelic Songs – Own Choice)
Under 13
FOLK GROUP by groups of three to six (2 Gaelic Songs – Own Choice)
Under 18
INSTRUMENTAL
CHANTER
MARCH – Own Choice novice under 13
MARCH – Own Choice beginners under 13
MARCH – Own Choice under 13
STRATHSPEY and REEL – Own Choice under 13
PIPING
MARCH – Own Choice under 15 novice
MARCH – Own Choice under 15
STRATHSPEY and REEL – Own Choice under 15
MARCH – Own Choice 15-18
STRATHSPEY and REEL – Own Choice 15 – 18
FIDDLE
SLOW GAELIC AIR and MARCH Own Choice beginners
SLOW GAELIC AIR, MARCH and REEL – Own Choice
SLOW GAELIC AIR : MARCH, STRATHSPEY and REEL Own Choice
ACCORDION
Set of three Gaelic waltzes beginners under 12
Set of three Gaelic waltzes under 12
March, strathspey and reel under 12
Set of three Gaelic waltzes 12 – 18
March, strathspey and reel 12 – 18
CLARSACH
Own choice instrumental piece of Gaelic origin Introductory up to Grade 1
2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin
Elementary (Grade 1) not to exceed 6 minutes
2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin
Elementary (Grade 2-3) Not to exceed 6 minutes
2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin
Not to exceed 6 minutes Elementary 2 (Grade 3 – 4)
2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin
Advanced (Grade 5) Not to exceed 8 minutes
Clarsach Duets – 2 Own Choice
Clarsach Ensemble – Group of 3 or more harps. May include voice or other instruments. Music of Gaelic origin.
LITERATURE (In Gaelic)
Write either a short story, a poem or a newspaper article in Gaelic. Work to be submitted by 26th May to Furan.
Primary 4 – 7
Write either a short story, a poem or a newspaper article in Gaelic. Work to be submitted by 26th May to Furan.
Secondary
POSTER COMPETITION
Design a Poster, using GAELIC wording, on a subject of own choice (Primary Schools) Work to be submitted by 31st May to Furan. Primary 1-3
Design a Poster, using GAELIC wording, on a subject of own choice (Primary Schools) Work to be submitted by 31st May to Furan. Primary 4-7
ORAL COMPETITIONS (SENIOR)
READING AT SIGHT a piece of prose selected by the Adjudicator fluent open
READING AT SIGHT a piece of prose selected by the Adjudicator
learners open
RECITING FROM MEMORY a prescribed piece of poetry –
Tilleadh a Hiort
fluent open
RECITING FROM MEMORY a prescribed piece of poetry –
Eadar samhradh is foghar
learners open
RECITING FROM MEMORY a prescribed piece of prose –
Na Bleideagan fluent open
RECITING FROM MEMORY a piece of prose, competitor’s choice
learners open
GAELIC SPEECH not to exceed 5 minutes in delivery
fluent open
GAELIC SPEECH not to exceed 5 minutes in delivery
learners open
GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator
Learners open
VOCAL MUSIC COMPETITIONS (SENIOR)
SOLO SINGING of a song chosen by competitor (Female Voices)
SOLO SINGING of a song chosen by competitor (Male Voices)
SOLO SINGING of ONE of the prescribed songs (Male or Female Voices) – Mo dhùthaich fhèin OR Thoir dhòmhsa OR an roghainn fhèin for A220 & A221
SOLO SINGING of a song written by an Argyll Bard, chosen by competitor (Male or Female Voices) – Eilean Cholla
SOLO SINGING of Puirt-a-Beul chosen by competitor
(Male or Female Voices)
SOLO SINGING of ONE of the prescribed songs (Confined to FORMER WINNERS OF PENDANT (Male or Female Voices) – Fhir an dhìreas am bealach/Cead deireannach nam bean/Allt an t-siùcair/An Dubh Gleannach
DUET SINGING of a song chosen by competitors
QUARTETTE SINGING of a song chosen by competitors
SOLO SINGING of a traditional or unpublished song chosen by competitor (Male or Female Voices)
SOLO SINGING of ONE of the prescribed songs
(Male or Female Voices) – Alasdair Ghlinne Garadh/Cumha na h-òige/Eilean Gorm Mhuile/An roghainn fhèin
CHORAL SINGING (mixed voices) in four – part harmony of two songs. (Own Choice)
CHORAL SINGING (Male or Female voices) of two songs.
(Own Choice)
CHORAL SINGING (mixed voices) in four- part harmony of Puirt-a-Beul. (Own Choice)
GAELIC FOLK GROUP COMPETITION by groups of three to six
(Own Choice)