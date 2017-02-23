Oban and District Provincial Mod syllabus

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

ORAL COMPETITIONS (JUNIOR)

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Tha Dadaidh agus Mamaidh. Fluent, 5-6

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Tha bòtannan dearg aig Màiri learner 7-8

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Mìosachan/Anns an Dorchadas fluent 7-8

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Feagal an tàirneanaich learners 7-8

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Bidh mo sheanmhair a’gearan/ Deich is a’fàs fluent 9-10

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

An teaghlach againne learners 9-10

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Uilebheist Eilidh fluent 11-12

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Àm èirigh learners 11-12

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

Seòladaireachd fluent 13-15

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry

An Crom-Lus learners 13-15

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry (Fluent)

An roghainn fhèin open 16-18

RECITATION of a prescribed piece of poetry (Learners)

An roghainn fhèin open 16 -18

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 5 – 6

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 7 – 8

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 9 – 10

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator 11- 12

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator fluent 13 – 15

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator learners 13- 15

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator fluent 16 – 18

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator learners 16 – 18

VOCAL MUSIC COMPETITIONS (JUNIOR)

(In Competitions 29 – 40 and 45 competitors may sing the National Mod prescribed songs)

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Ho fiream foram fluent, boys and girls 5-6

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Tha sinn uile toilichte learner, boys and girls 5-6

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

An tidsear/Chluinn mi nah-eòin, fluent, boys and girls, 7-8 years

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

An còineachan. Learners Boys and girls 7-8

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Balaich an iasgaich. fluent, boys, 9-10

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Toirt m’aghaidh ri Diùra. learners, boys, 9-10

SOLO SINGING of a prescribed song

Maol Ruanaidh/Mo ghille dubh fluent, girls 9-10

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Tàladh Thròndairnis Leaners Girls, 9-10

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Màiri Òg Fluent Boys 11-12

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Buain na rainich taobh Loch Èite

Learners Boys 11-12

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Tha smeòrach sa mhadainn chiùin

Fluent, girls 11-12

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Eilean uaine fo cheò

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Boys 13-15

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

Girls 13-15

SOLO SINGING of a prescribed song

Bràigh Loch Iall /A Mhàiri dhonn

Boys 13 -15

SOLO SINGING of a prescribed song

Hug ò laithill o ho ro /Gaol an t-Seòladair girls, 13-15

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

An roghainn fhèin. open boys and girls 16-18

SOLO SINGING of an own choice song

(Confined to FORMER WINNERS OF PENDANT) boys and girls

SOLO SINGING of a traditional or unpublished own choice song.

Boys and girls, primary

SOLO SINGING of a traditional or unpublished own choice song

boys and girls, secondary

PRECENT, in traditional manner. “Congregation” support will be provided by the competitor’s own choir or group

Boys and girls under 18.

SOLO SINGING with self-accompaniment on Clarsach or Guitar of an own choice song.

Boys and girls 13 – 18

DUET SINGING of an own choice song.under 13

DUET SINGING of an own choice song. 13 – 15

DUET SINGING of an own choice song. 16 – 18

CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of 2 own choice songs under 13

CHORAL SINGING IN TWO – PART HARMONY of 2 own choice songs under 13

CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of PUIRT-a-BEUL (Own Choice) under 13

CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of 2 own choice songs 13-18

CHORAL SINGING IN TWO – PART HARMONY of 2 own choice songs 13 – 18

CHORAL SINGING IN UNISON of PUIRT-a-BEUL (Own Choice) 13-18

ACTION SONG illustrative of any aspect of Highland life – time not to exceed 10 minutes. (Own Choice) Under 18

FOLK GROUP by groups of three to six (2 Gaelic Songs – Own Choice)

Under 13

FOLK GROUP by groups of three to six (2 Gaelic Songs – Own Choice)

Under 18

INSTRUMENTAL

CHANTER

MARCH – Own Choice novice under 13

MARCH – Own Choice beginners under 13

MARCH – Own Choice under 13

STRATHSPEY and REEL – Own Choice under 13

PIPING

MARCH – Own Choice under 15 novice

MARCH – Own Choice under 15

STRATHSPEY and REEL – Own Choice under 15

MARCH – Own Choice 15-18

STRATHSPEY and REEL – Own Choice 15 – 18

FIDDLE

SLOW GAELIC AIR and MARCH Own Choice beginners

SLOW GAELIC AIR, MARCH and REEL – Own Choice

SLOW GAELIC AIR : MARCH, STRATHSPEY and REEL Own Choice

ACCORDION

Set of three Gaelic waltzes beginners under 12

Set of three Gaelic waltzes under 12

March, strathspey and reel under 12

Set of three Gaelic waltzes 12 – 18

March, strathspey and reel 12 – 18

CLARSACH

Own choice instrumental piece of Gaelic origin Introductory up to Grade 1

2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin

Elementary (Grade 1) not to exceed 6 minutes

2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin

Elementary (Grade 2-3) Not to exceed 6 minutes

2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin

Not to exceed 6 minutes Elementary 2 (Grade 3 – 4)

2 own choice contrasting pieces of Gaelic origin

Advanced (Grade 5) Not to exceed 8 minutes

Clarsach Duets – 2 Own Choice

Clarsach Ensemble – Group of 3 or more harps. May include voice or other instruments. Music of Gaelic origin.

LITERATURE (In Gaelic)

Write either a short story, a poem or a newspaper article in Gaelic. Work to be submitted by 26th May to Furan.

Primary 4 – 7

Write either a short story, a poem or a newspaper article in Gaelic. Work to be submitted by 26th May to Furan.

Secondary

POSTER COMPETITION

Design a Poster, using GAELIC wording, on a subject of own choice (Primary Schools) Work to be submitted by 31st May to Furan. Primary 1-3

Design a Poster, using GAELIC wording, on a subject of own choice (Primary Schools) Work to be submitted by 31st May to Furan. Primary 4-7

ORAL COMPETITIONS (SENIOR)

READING AT SIGHT a piece of prose selected by the Adjudicator fluent open

READING AT SIGHT a piece of prose selected by the Adjudicator

learners open

RECITING FROM MEMORY a prescribed piece of poetry –

Tilleadh a Hiort

fluent open

RECITING FROM MEMORY a prescribed piece of poetry –

Eadar samhradh is foghar

learners open

RECITING FROM MEMORY a prescribed piece of prose –

Na Bleideagan fluent open

RECITING FROM MEMORY a piece of prose, competitor’s choice

learners open

GAELIC SPEECH not to exceed 5 minutes in delivery

fluent open

GAELIC SPEECH not to exceed 5 minutes in delivery

learners open

GAELIC CONVERSATION with Adjudicator

Learners open

VOCAL MUSIC COMPETITIONS (SENIOR)

SOLO SINGING of a song chosen by competitor (Female Voices)

SOLO SINGING of a song chosen by competitor (Male Voices)

SOLO SINGING of ONE of the prescribed songs (Male or Female Voices) – Mo dhùthaich fhèin OR Thoir dhòmhsa OR an roghainn fhèin for A220 & A221

SOLO SINGING of a song written by an Argyll Bard, chosen by competitor (Male or Female Voices) – Eilean Cholla

SOLO SINGING of Puirt-a-Beul chosen by competitor

(Male or Female Voices)

SOLO SINGING of ONE of the prescribed songs (Confined to FORMER WINNERS OF PENDANT (Male or Female Voices) – Fhir an dhìreas am bealach/Cead deireannach nam bean/Allt an t-siùcair/An Dubh Gleannach

DUET SINGING of a song chosen by competitors

QUARTETTE SINGING of a song chosen by competitors

SOLO SINGING of a traditional or unpublished song chosen by competitor (Male or Female Voices)

SOLO SINGING of ONE of the prescribed songs

(Male or Female Voices) – Alasdair Ghlinne Garadh/Cumha na h-òige/Eilean Gorm Mhuile/An roghainn fhèin

CHORAL SINGING (mixed voices) in four – part harmony of two songs. (Own Choice)

CHORAL SINGING (Male or Female voices) of two songs.

(Own Choice)

CHORAL SINGING (mixed voices) in four- part harmony of Puirt-a-Beul. (Own Choice)

GAELIC FOLK GROUP COMPETITION by groups of three to six

(Own Choice)