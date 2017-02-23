Highlands and Islands projects get share of £10 million

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Highlands and Islands community groups have received a share of £10 million on offer from the Climate Challenge Fund.

Grow Your Own Community, an initiative led by Tagsa Uibhist to develop a low-carbon future for Uist by reducing carbon emissions associated with the importing and growing of food, received £128,411.

Also on the Western Isles, Tighean Innse Gall was awarded £121, 328 to work in partnership with Galson Estate Trust and Carloway Estate Trust on the Isle of Lewis to help households improve energy efficiency.

Bragar and Arnol Community Trust plans to promote community-wide carbon savings through a major energy saving upgrade to Grinneabhat centre, a highly utilised community hub in the former school building. It got £118,441 from the funding pot.

A staggering £99,966 was awarded to Lochaber Environmental Group, which runs the Lochaber Waste and Energy Project to help residents throughout Lochaber reduce their carbon emissions and environmental impact.

Ready Steady Spean Bridge is a project run by Spean Bridge Community Centre. Elements of the project include increasing local food production, a continued reduction in food waste, lowering of domestic energy consumption and promotion of greener transport and travel. It received almost £30,000.

The Broadford and Strath Community Company, based in the south of Skye, plans to reduce carbon emissions through the creation of new community food growing areas in collaboration with a wide cross-section of the community.

The project will also increase composting capacity, create a new surplus wood re-use facility and run a climate change and environmental awareness programme. £58,900 was given to the CC which includes maximum funding of £12,875 from the European Regional Development Fund.

More than £130,550 was given to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust which will run the Eigg Island Going Greener project and provide residents with advice on energy efficiency to reduce overall energy usage and carbon emissions.