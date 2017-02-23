Highland school learn about the benefits of apprenticeships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

School pupils across the Highlands will be learning about the benefits of apprenticeships next month.

Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) West Highland is teaming up with Skills Development Scotland to visit nine schools during Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

The campaign, which runs from March 6-10, will see the two organisations visit Portree, Plockton, Gairloch, Ullapool, Kilchuimen, Mallaig, Ardnamurchan, Lochaber and Kinlochleven.

They are on the look out for businesses in these areas to get involved by coming along to the schools to talk about their products and/or services.

To be part of Scottish Apprentice Week, call 01397 705765 or email info@dywwesthighland.org