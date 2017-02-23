Glasgow Letter: Robert Robertson anticipates a busy weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There are a number of lovely events on in Glasgow this weekend. I am looking forward to starting off my weekend at the Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir annual concert in the Westerton Hall, Bearsden. I have been conducting the Glasgow Islay juniors for almost two years now and they really are a great bunch of teenagers who are great fun to work with. I should also perhaps mention that we are always on the look out for new members, so if you know any budding singers in Glasgow between the ages of eight and 18, send them along to the Gaelic School on Monday evenings at 6.15pm or bring them to hear us on Friday at the concert. The following evening, I am anticipating a great dinner of tatties and herring at the Glasgow Skye before I sing. The lovely voice of Kirsty McKinnon from Tobermory will also feature that night – that’s as long as the pair of us can sing after a hearty feed of salt herring.

Mull and Iona gathering success

As readers will seen on this spread, the Mull and Iona Association had an absolutely fantastic night last weekend. All the performers at the concert sang and played their socks off and the large audience had a great night. New president Ross Wilson and the committee, ut on a great night which was steered perfectly by the chairmanship of previous president,

Kirkpatrick. The dance afterwards was absolutely rammed. It was such a great night – I even managed to win a bottle of Prosecco in the raffle.

Another great Clydebank ceilidh

As always, an enjoyable evening was had by all on Friday February 10 at the Clydebank Highlanders’ ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick. The association’s supper dance will be held in

the Napier Hall on Saturday March 18 and the band for that evening will be Charlie Kirkpatrick. For more information on the supper dance, telephone 01389 879749.

What’s on

Friday February 24: Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir annual concert at 7.30pm in the Westerton Hall, Bearsden.

Friday February 24: Glasgow Uist and Barra ceilidh dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Saturday February 25: Glasgow Skye Association tatties and herring evening (Buntata ’s Sgadan) in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street, 7.30pm.

Wednesday March 01: Seisean-Ciùil Gàidhlig / An Lochran’s Gaelic music session, The Lismore, Dumbarton Road.

Saturday March 4: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association annual piping competition in the Piping College, Otago Street.

Thursday March 16: Comunn an Taobh-an-Iar closing concert in the Ellangowan Social Club, Milngavie.

Friday March 17: The Glasgow Skye Association Cothrom na h-Òigridh (youth concert), Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Saturday March 18: Clydebank Highlanders’ supper dance in the Napier Hall, Old Kirkpatrick.

Friday March 31: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association ceilidh dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Pub scene

Park Bar.

Friday February 24: Dùn Mòr.

Saturday February 25: Beinn Lee.

Sunday February 26: Beinn Lee.