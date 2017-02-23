Fort William FC manager to step down

Fort William Football Club manager Ally Ewen has decided to step down from his position at the end of the 2016/17 season. Ally, who has recently launched his own business, advised that work and travel commitments did not allow him the time to manage a Highland League team.

Ally, who has managed the team for two seasons, said: ‘I’d like to thank everyone at the club for everything they have done during my time at Fort William. I really have enjoyed the experience. There are still some cracking players there and I’d like to think someone will come in there and do well.’

In thanking Ally for his commitment to Fort William, Ronald Maclean, director of Fort William Football Club, said: ‘Ally has put so much time and effort into the club over the past two years. It is disappointing to see him step down. If we had been able to build up a local coaching team to assist Ally, I’m sure we could have persuaded him to stay.’

Fort William’s assistant manager, Kevin Munro, has also decided to step down at the end of the season, saying: ‘I have enjoyed my time at Fort William, but I have become very busy at work and it isn’t healthy the constant juggling of time to run the team.’

Gerald Mcintyre said: ‘In giving us a number of months’ notice, Ally and Kevin have allowed the committee time to engage in the recruitment of a new management team before the start of the 2017/18 season.’

Stewart Maclean, director of Fort William Football Club, said: ‘Our recent appeal to the Lochaber community for additional sponsors and match-day assistance fell on deaf ears. With Ally and Kevin stepping down, Fort William Football Club is at a crossroads. Major decisions will require to be taken by the board and the committee over the next few months.’