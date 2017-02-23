FOI investigation needs to go further

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Thank you for publishing the details of my Freedom of Information (FOI) request in the article on page four (‘SEPA did not advise council’, The Oban Times, February 16).

I have just submitted another FOI request to Argyll and Bute Council asking for:

1. The names of the Argyll and Bute Council officers who supposedly spoke to SEPA employees.

2. The dates these conversations took place.

3. The names of the SEPA employees they spoke to (the council officers have to ask for someone at SEPA by name).

4. Details of the full report by council officers stating that it was safe to implement the three-weekly general waste bin collection service.

At the Argyll and Bute Council meeting on June 30 ( www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/moderngov/documents/g7140/Printed%20minutes%20Thursday%2030-Jun-2016%2010.00%20Argyll%20and%20Bute%20Council.pdf?T=1 ),

where under Item 18 the report by the executive director, who I assume is Pippa Milne, has conveniently been hidden from view and it should make interesting reading.

Argyll and Bute Council has a poor track record when it comes to supplying the correct information to FOI requests.

A council taxpayer from Tayinloan recently received incorrect information regarding his FOI about repairs at Tayinloan pier and I received a pack of lies regarding a FOI request I made several years ago regarding street lighting repairs on Islay.

Douglas W Tott,

Islay.