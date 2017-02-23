Dog found and given clean bill of health

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A wee dog that was missing for more than 10 days was found safe and well this morning at Ganavan beach.

Rowan’s owner, Sandra Muir, said she was ‘beyond delighted’ to get her adorable Jack Russell/Patterdale cross back.

Sandra explained: ‘For 10 days we have been out looking for her, and this morning was the first morning I was late getting to the beach.

‘When I arrived, Karen Delaney [who has helped search for 10 days] stopped my car. I just knew she had been found.’

While Rowan had been a little bit strange at first, as soon as she saw Sandra she was right as rain.

A quick visit to Oban Veterinary Surgery and wee Rowan was given a clean bill of health.

Sandra continued: ‘Rowan has lost around a kilogram in weight and must have lost some of her size to get out of the rabbit warren she was stuck in.’

Sandra is pictured with daughter Mirren, who was very emotional about finding Rowan. She said: ‘It is the best news.’