Community gets £100,000 backing to build its own school

Scotland’s first community-owned school building looks set to become a reality after its community share offer exceeded an ambitious target.

To finance the building of a new school in the area, Strontian Community School Building (SCSB) launched a community share offer last December aiming to raise £100,000 – the amount it believes is required make the project viable.

Investors still have a few days left to get involved in the offer but already the total stands at £100,950.

Donald McCorkindale, chairman of the SCSB Ltd, said: ‘So we are past the minimum target but every share towards the maximum (£600,000) will reduce our borrowing requirement from the bank.’

