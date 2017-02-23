Communication is crucial

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

I was initially left speechless by the story on your front page last week (‘Councillors plea for end to criticisms on social media’, The Oban Times, February 16).

I can only assume that there is some sort of award for the most archaic and out of touch local authority and this story was the absolutely stunning attempt by some of our councillors to claim this accolade.

Ignoring any issues raised on social media is an attitude that belongs in the past. Social media is a fantastic tool for community engagement; something that we are repeatedly told our council is committed to. It is a tool that many councillors, MSPs, MPs, leaders of government and other heads of state use.

When the ‘traditional’ methods of contacting Argyll and Bute Council deliver no results, social media can be the catalyst for change.

I have first-hand experience of this with a bin issue on Iona. After the email method of communication had ended with the fairly standard result of nothing happening, a Twitter exchange between residents of Iona, councillors and myself eventually led to the solution.

In regards to the Soroba bins problem, did our councillors refuse to act out of spite or as some sort of crusade against the increased use of social media? They were aware of the problem, had enough time to see there were 61 comments, had enough time to take offence at criticisms, had enough time to discuss the matter with your newspaper and yet we are to believe that they somehow did not have a few seconds to write a quick response on the Facebook post.

A number of the comments on the Soroba bins Facebook post were asking who the ward councillors were and how are they to be contacted. Accessibility is a major factor for strong, effective engagement between communities and their council.

Surely any tool that makes it easier to interact with our elected representatives should be embraced and actively encouraged.

There is an hypocrisy in this story, too. The council’s Twitter page is often used to publicise ‘good news’ stories, councillors promote the good job they are doing via their own social media accounts and I am sure there would never be a plea in the newspaper from councillors asking for an end to congratulations on social media.

I am happy for our councillors to demonstrate the good work they do and will praise them when it is due but you cannot have one without the other. The reverse is that when there is a need to question the council or a councillor’s decisions, they should accept that.

Criticism is healthy and the residents of Argyll and Bute have every right to criticise their elected representatives.

There is a downside to open forums such as Facebook and Twitter which is that it opens us all up to abuse and harassment. That should never be tolerated.

Asking tough questions of those councillors we voted to represent us does not constitute either abuse or harassment, however.

For Argyll and Bute to have a healthy, robust and effective council, all avenues of interaction, communication, engagement and accountability must be utilised. That means telephone, written mail, electronic mail, social media, surgeries or even a discussion in the street.

I would be willing to return to telegrams or carrier pigeon if I thought it would help my voice be heard.

Cameron Anson,

Fionnphort, Isle of Mull.