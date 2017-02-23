Argyll and Bute budget: the main points and opinion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Three per cent rise in council tax agreed by Argyll and Bute Council, generating £4.2m.

Council will end 10 per cent council tax reduction for second homes, raising £380,000.

Health and social care get a £2.14m one-off payment to ‘smooth’ budget gap, on top of £54.22m from Argyll and Bute Council this year.

Council to invest £2m in roads improvements.

Council finds extra £200,000 to ‘support reliability issues’ over its three-weekly bin collections.

Council agrees £120,000 boost for tourism in Argyll and the Isles over three years.

£700,000 invested for 3G pitches at Islay High and Rosneath Primary schools.

Opinion: by Louise Glen, chief reporter

Argyll and Bute Council has set its budget – that was never in any doubt when the administration group set out its stall. But what is interesting are the concessions made.

First, a £2.14 million payment to the cash-strapped health and social care budget. It will be a drop in the ocean for Christina West and her team.

Easy to see the cost-cutting measures that can be made by joining together health and social care – but the real concern is the lack of pre-preparedness of the first budget. The rhetoric around having to make multi-million-pounds of savings is simply that – rhetoric.

The truth of the matter is that it will be very difficult to cut the cloth when it is already threadbare.

We can argue back and forth about whether the council needed to take the council tax up by three per cent or not. Most people would agree that there has been the need for a council tax rise for many years. Mind you, maybe that is the PR beauty of this council tax rise – people generally accept and want it.

The council tax reduction on second homes is a misnomer – this should have happened long ago. If the housing list runs into thousands, as it does in Argyll, we need to free up those homes that are only used at weekends. I doubt that if you have a second home the pittance extra folk have to pay will make any difference – but the principle is a good one.

I am not sure if that money will go back into the council coffers or into the huge pot of money the local authority has for house building. We will see.

My goodness: £2 million in roads investment. I hate to be a cynic with such a gesture from the local authority but if someone runs into the bridge over the Atlantic or the Kilninver Bridge then we are scunnered. The cost of sorting small things could cripple such a budget.

It seems strange that we have £700,000 for two pitches and only £40,000 a year for tourism support. Thank goodness for organisations such as Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-op. Without it being ambassador for the area, where would be?

So, that is that for another year. There will be ‘operational’ surprises no doubt.

My colleague, Sandy Neil, who was at the council meeting, reports that there was little debate in the chamber.