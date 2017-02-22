Tiree beach hut is rejected

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A beach hut will have to be removed after retrospective planning permission was rejected by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee today (Wednesday February 22).

The Tiree hut was used as a base for a community surfing club and a family surfing business. The application was rejected owing to the argument of islanders that no structures should be on the beaches on any part of the island.

The application was made by islander Iona Larg and the final decision has been postponed on at least three occasions.

Karl Hughes, from Tiree, said: ‘It is with great disappointment that I have been informed that today the council rejected the Tiree beach hut.

‘This means that Tiree Surf Club and the 20 or so children who use it now have no base or shelter.

‘Finn MacDonald and Ben Larg, Olympic hopefuls and Scottish surf champions, have no training base, and a young family who run a renowned surf school have no business.

‘So much for progress, local amenities, local business support and moreover supporting a sustainable, eco-friendly business that keeps at least one family on Tiree.’

The applicant can appeal against the decision.