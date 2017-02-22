Rotary’s first lady president receives club’s highest accolade

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Rotary Club has awarded its highest accolade to its first lady president.

Sheana Fraser, who was president in 2012, was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship at the club’s business lunch last Wednesday.

Now chairwoman of Linnhe Leisure, which runs the Nevis Centre in Fort William, Ms Fraser became only the 13th club member in its 67-year history to be recognised in this way. She was awarded for her ‘substantial and unstinting contribution to the work of the club and to the Lochaber community’.

The former president is the inspiration behind the club’s Lochaber Christmas Festival held annually in the Nevis Centre.

Current president Paula Ross said it was ‘the highlight of her presidential year and an honour to convey the club’s recognition of Sheana’s outstanding commitment to the club and to the community’.

On accepting her award Ms Fraser said: ‘The festival involves a lot of people, it’s not just me.’

A Rotary member for nine years, she said that the festival has been one of its biggest achievements, adding: ‘It’s the biggest events in Lochaber before Christmas. We don’t charge for entry so it’s a real community event.’

She added she was pleased Ferguson Transport and Shipping had pledged to continue its generous support for the next few years.