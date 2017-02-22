Radio station in appeal for £8,000

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A radio station has launched an appeal to raise £8,000 to get it back on the air.

Isles FM, based in Stornoway, has been off air since January after transmission equipment suffered a major fault.

Now the station, which has been run by volunteers since it began operating in 1998, has set up a JustGiving page to raise £8,000 to replace the failed equipment.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan is urging people to help get Isles FM back on the air by donating through their page.

The MSP said: ‘Isles FM is a much-valued community resource and it’s difficult to imagine what the island would be like without it.



‘They are often the go-to service for updates in an emergency situation such as a storm or power cut. They also reach out to a section of the community that other media doesn’t.



‘I’ve been consistently impressed by the dedication the volunteers at Isles FM have shown over the years and the quality of what they have produced. I would urge people to make a donation and help get Isles FM back on the air.’

Various other groups around the isles, including the Lewis pipe band and the Hebridean Celtic Festival, have offered their support to the station.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/islesfm103