Raasay celebrating after receiving £83,000 cash injection

An island development trust has received two major funding boosts.

Raasay Development Trust was granted £19,000 from the Scottish Land Fund and £64,000 from the Climate Change Fund.

Eleven community groups across Scotland received a share of £2.1 million land fund cash to help them buy land for community ownership.

Raasay Development Trust is planning to use the Scottish Government cash to buy an old quarry and turn it into a site for community enterprises.

It hopes to create a wood fuel business, supplying logs to members of the community. It will also use the old quarry as the site for a transformer and switching gear needed to connect the community’s hydro-electric scheme to the national grid. The trust also plans to investigate the possibilities for building micro-enterprise units that local people can use to set up in business.

The £64,000 from the Climate Challenge Fund will employ a professional lumberjack and be used to train volunteers and provide advice to householders and businesses on how to heat their properties more efficiently. In particular, the project will look at heating Raasay House using logs grown and processed locally on the island.

Donnie Oliphant, chairman of Raasay Development Trust, was delighted with the awards, and said: ‘We started supplying elderly people in the community with logs that volunteers cut from timber kindly donated by the Forestry Commission. This was popular and demand has grown. By developing the enterprise, we can create a job or two and supply firewood to the whole island, but still have work for volunteers on a Saturday morning.’

The Climate Challenge Fund has also awarded £60,000 to Raasay House Community Company’s Walled Garden Action Group. This will fund the Raasay Roots Shoots and Fruits project for a year to get the walled garden behind Raasay House back into production.

A full-time gardener and part time community engagement officer will be recruited to work alongside local volunteers and to explore training and educational opportunities.

This funding enables the community to choose locally-grown seasonal produce which both Raasay Community Stores and the new distillery have agreed to buy.

The Walled Garden Action Group said it is ‘delighted’ with the grant as it allows them to make a great start in getting the garden, which has been neglected for many years, back to its former glory, producing fresh fruit, vegetables and salad for the community and island visitors.