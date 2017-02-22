Oban lifeboat called to urgent situation – twice

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The volunteer crew of Oban RNLI Lifeboat was called out twice in 12 hours yesterday (Tuesday February 21).

The first incident began shortly after 1pm when Oban lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald responded to a commercial fishing vessel with a fouled propeller close to Inversanda Bay in Loch Linnhe.

Due to strengthening southerly winds, Stornoway Coastguard transmitted a Pan Pan urgent broadcast to request assistance from vessels in the area until the lifeboat arrived on scene.

As Oban lifeboat was proceeding to the area a fish farm support vessel Orcadia II responded to the broadcast and dispatched a work boat to assist the drifting vessel.

Oban lifeboat arrived on scene at 1.50pm and quickly passed a tow line and drogue. The fishing vessel was then taken in tow to a mooring in the Sound of Shuna, where the vessel was secured shortly before 3pm. Oban lifeboat then returned to station and was ready for service again by 4pm.

The second incident took place just under four hours later.

At 7.50pm the assistance of Oban lifeboat was again requested by Stornoway Coastguard, this time to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with a medical transfer of a 57-year-old male from the Isle of Mull suffering from chest pains.

The lifeboat left Oban at 8.30pm and arrived at Craignure by 9pm where the paramedics transferred the patient to the lifeboat crew. The lifeboat then took the casualty to Oban where he was transferred to a waiting ambulance which took him to Lorn and the Isles Hospital for treatment.