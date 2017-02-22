Oban Bay pontoons get the green light

One of Oban’s longest sagas has almost reached its conclusion with the signing of a contract to build a marina off North Pier.

On Tuesday, Argyll and Bute Council signed two major construction contracts to build Oban’s new transit berthing and associated maritime visitor facilities.

As far back as 1910, plans to have small craft in the bay were recorded in The Oban Times – and 107 years later it is hoped the scheme will be delivered by this summer.

The contract for the new berthing facility has gone to Gael Force, which will be employing Gareloch Support Services (GSS) and Oban-based North West Marine as their main subcontractors. The visitor facility will be built by Mull-based firm TSL Contractors Ltd.

Representatives of the local community joined councillors, the contractors and funding partner Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) at Oban’s Corran Halls to commemorate this significant milestone.

Councillor Roddy McCuish, chairman of the Oban, Lorn and the Isles Area Committee, welcomed the news. He said: ‘We are absolutely delighted. We’ve worked long and hard to move these projects forward, and are particularly grateful for the help of the local community group Oban Bay Marine, which has worked in partnership with us to develop the final plans.