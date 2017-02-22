Lochaber band FRAS plays Caol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kilmallie not-for-profit community events group CREEL is holding its first gig of 2017 on Saturday February 25.

CREEL was set up by Kilmallie residents keen to see more live acts play in the area and group is especially pleased to be welcoming a Lochaber band.

FRAS, a five-piece band comprising pipes, flutes, whistles, guitar, banjo and accordion, released their debut album Dìle last year and have performed far and wide at festivals, concerts and ceilidhs.

CREEL founding members Susie Calderan and Mandy Ketchin said: ‘It will be great for Kilmallie to have the opportunity to enjoy FRAS’s high-energy Highland music, full of strong melodies, taut rhythms and fantastic musicianship in Caol Community Centre.

‘FRAS seemed to have played practically everywhere except here. We’re looking forward to a really fun night. To encourage people to think of the environment, there’s £1 back off the ticket price on the door for anyone who arrives on foot or by bike. Pogo sticks, roller skates and horseback also qualify.’

To find out more, join the CREEL mailing list, share ideas or book tickets for FRAS, contact CREEL at creelevents@gmail.com