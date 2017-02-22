Highland MSP supports heart charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Rhoda Grant MSP recently showed her support for people affected by heart and circulatory disease at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland parliamentary exhibition.

There are an estimated 60,700 people in the Highlands and Islands living with heart and circulatory disease.

Rhoda Grant said: ‘Heart and circulatory disease affects thousands of people in the Highlands and Islands. For example, 10,831 have survived a stroke, 20,334 are living with coronary heart disease and 4,667 have heart failure. The BHF funds vital research and provides support and information for those affected by heart and circulatory disease and their families.’