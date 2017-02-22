EE mast for Auchtertyre is given green light

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Skye MSP Kate Forbes is set to meet representatives from mobile phone giant EE today to discuss a controversial proposal for a new mast in the West Highlands.

Yesterday (Tuesday February 22) the Highland Council’s North Planning Committee granted approval for a plan to build the 30m steel structure.

More than 200 people signed a petition objecting to the proposed site at Lochalsh Business Park in Auchtertyre, near Kyle of Lochalsh, stating the mast is too close to a nearby nursery and school, and would prefer for the mast to be situated at another site.

It was noted that upgrading mobile phone reception in parts of the West Highlands will be helpful.

Ms Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: ‘I am very impressed with the community’s efforts and strongly believe in the importance of communities’ voices being listened to.

‘I have been in conversation with EE and have raised several questions: whether alternative sites were considered, why this site was chosen and what health impact there might be on the local population if the mast is situated within 400 metres of residents.

‘I understand that alternative sites have been explored and the primary reason for the current site is that it provided maximum mobile coverage to that stretch of road. This is, apparently, why the mast could not be sited on the top of a hill.

‘However, I do think a lot of the concern could have been mitigated if there were a more robust consultation process in place.

‘I will be meeting EE representatives and will be making that point and also inquiring how they could work better with communities, without riding roughshod over concerns.’