Climber dies following fall in Cairngorms

A climber has died following an accident in the Cairngorms.

Police in Aviemore confirmed that the man died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a result of his injuries.

The climber fell in the Coire an t-Sneachda area of the Cairngorms yesterday (Tuesday February 21). Police were alerted to the incident by members of the public around noon yesterday.

The casualty was rescued and airlifted to hospital by a Coastguard helicopter. The man, who was in his twenties and from outwith the area, was climbing alone.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were alerted and rescue personnel from Glenmore Lodge, who were on the hill at the time, attended to the casualty until the arrival of the helicopter.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and officers are providing support.