Click here for announcements 23/02/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

DEATHS

BARBOUR – Peacefully in the loving care of Balclutha Court Nursing Home on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, in her 97th year, Catherine (Cathie) neé Campbell, beloved wife of the late Archie, dearly loved mother of Innes and Fiona, dear mother-in-law of Archie Neil and Finlay and a much a loved gran of Archie Alex and Rhona. A service will be held at Greenock Crematorium on Thursday, February 23 at 2pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection for British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research in memory of Cathie.

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on February 14, 2017, in her 80th year, Georgina Alexander Campbell (Ina Lawrie), dear mum of Ewen, Lawrie and Iain, much loved partner of Joe, a loving mother-in-law, granny, sister and aunt. Sadly missed.

CAMPBELL – At the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, after a short illness, on Tuesday February 14, 2017 and with his family by his side, Peter Campbell, aged 70 years. Husband of the late Margaret Campbell.Dearly loved dad of Peter and Michelle and loving granpa to Stephen. A dear brother and uncle. Sadly missed. R.I.P.

GRANT – Peacefully, at Eadar Glinn, Oban, on February 14, 2017, Magdalene, (Madge). Funeral will take place at St. John’s Catherdral, Oban, on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 1.00 p.m. to which all are welcome. Thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery. Family flowers only. Retiral collection/donations will be taken for the Eadar Glinn Residents Fund.

MACDONALD – Jessie, late of Springwell and Gollanfield, Onich, died peacefully, aged 88 years, at Abbeyfield, Ballachulish, on February 19, 2017. A dear aunt sadly missed by Barbara, Carol and all the family. Funeral service to which all friends respectfully invited, at Nether Lochaber Parish Church, Onich, at 1 pm on Thursday February 23 and thereafter at Innis-na-Birlinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

McPHAIL – Peacefully, at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on February 16, 2017, in his 83rd year, Charlie McPhail, devoted father to John and Sheonaid, father-in-law to Drew and grandpa to Andrew and Lizzie. Sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at Glenorchy and Innishael Parish Church, Dalmally, on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 1.00 p.m. Thereafter to Dalmally Cemetery.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CLARK – Vivien and Iain would to thank Glen Mor Medical Practice for their care and support given to Julia over the past five years. Grateful thanks to Mr David Anderson for conducting a lovely service, to staff at McFall Undertakers for efficient funeral arrangements and to MacDonald Bros for the beautiful flowers. Thanks to all for sympathy cards, messages, visits and flowers received, all who attended the service at Duncansburgh MacIntosh Parish Church and generous donations made to Moss Park Residents Fund. Finally, special thanks to all the staff at Moss Park for the high standard of care given to Julia over the last three years.

WATSON-HENDERSON – The family would like to thank everyone for their cards, letters, telephone calls, flowers, baking and support following the death of our mother June. Our sincere thanks go to Doctors Nicky Campbell, Fiona Johnson, Richard Wilson and all at the Lorn Medical Centre and the care provided to allow June to remain at home. Our grateful thanks to Ian and his team at D and A Munn for their respectful caring and professional services. Heartfelt thanks go to the Very Rev Nicki McNelly, Kerr Jamieson, Lillian and the Choir, Norman Martin, Ted Heath and our cousin Inger for making the service so memorable. Thanks also to the Rowan Tree Hotel and Justine for the flowers. Finally thank you to all who turned out to pay their respects at the church and graveside. Our wholehearted appreciation to the North Argyll Carers Centre for all that they do. The retiring collection for North Argyll Carers Centre/Marie Curie Local Branch came to £528.62.

MEMORIAMS

BEATON – Treasured memories our dad and grampa Archie, who died February 22, 2016 and our mum and granny Lizzie, who died June 2, 2011.

Loved and remembered always.

– Sheena, Donald and families

BROWN – In loving memory of my dear husband Alaisdair who died on February 25, 2005. Also my brother-in-law Hector who died March 24, 2004.

Your presence I miss

Your memories I treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Seaonaid, 11 Balephuil, Tiree.

CHISHOLM – Stewart (Chubby). In loving memory of a devoted father and grandpa, who died February 24, 2012.

We miss you now

Our hearts are sore

As time goes by we miss you more

Your loving smile

Your gentle face

No one can fill your vacant place

Forever in our hearts.

– Natalie, Morgan, Owen and Brione.

CHISHOLM – James Stewart (Chubby), February 24, 2012.

It’s just a little

But means a lot

To say dear friend

We haven’t forgot.

– Love Jim and Freda.

CLARK – In loving memory of Gary, died February 24, 2012.

We never lose the ones we love for love its self lives on.

– Gran and family.

GIBSON – In loving memory of our dear mum and granny Marybell, who died February 23, 1987.

Remembering you mum is easy

We do it every day

Missing you is the heartache

That never goes away.

– Iain and family, Dalmally and Margaret and family, Canada.

MACAULAY – Precious memories of Ian a loving husband, dad and grampa who passed away on February 20, 2013.

You always had a smile to share

A laugh, a joke and time to care

A wonderful nature, warm and true

Are the many memories we have of you

– Mary, Neil, John and Ginah, Oban, Bulgaria and Dubai

We will always love you grampa

– Emma, Callum and Jay xxx

MACDONALD – Treasured memories of our beloved mother, gran & great gran, Margaret MacDonald who passed away on February 21, 2005.

Sorely missed, also remembering loved ones gone before.

Carson ma ta bhios sibh ri bron

mar dhream gun dochas mor

am bheil sa ‘bhas ach teachdair sith

gan gairm gu Rioghachd na gloir

Dear Mam give our love to Da.

– Inserted by her loving daughters Maryflora, Sandra, May Margaret and families.

MACDOUGALL – A’ cuimhneachadh m’ athar, Eòghann.

– Eleanor.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of Ewan MacDougall who died February 25, 2010. RIP.

– Ewena

MACGILL – In loving memory of Donald MacGill, who passed away February 23, 1991. Always in our thoughts. Beloved husband of the late Nancy and dear father of Anne and Neil.

MACQUEEN – In loving memory of Veronica, a much loved sister and auntie, who passed away February 25, 2000.

Precious memories last forever.

– Violet, Iain, Janette, Jennifer and families

MACQUEEN – In loving memory of our dear mum Veronica, who passed away on February 25, 2000.

Love and miss you always

– Yvonne, Richard, Michael and Innes x

MATHERS – In loving memory of a dear sister and aunty, Vicky Mathers, sadly lost on February 23, 2015.

Who remains forever in our hearts. Love u sis.

– Becca, Alex, Katie and Joe xxx

MATHERS – Precious memories of my lovely partner, Vicky, who died February 23, 2015.

Your presence I miss

Your memory I treasure

I will love you always

And forget you never.

– All my love Caroline xxx

McLENNAN – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle Willie, who died February 24, 2008.

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

– Margaret, Elsie and family.

MORTON – In loving memory of Catherine Morton, passed away February 24, 1995.

Beloved wife and mother, forever in our thoughts.

– John, John and David x

Beloved daughter-in-law, always in my thoughts.

– Mum x

Beloved mum and nana, forever in our thoughts

– Norman, Karen, Christopher, Lewis and Arran xxx

POULTON – In loving memory of my dear grandson and our nephew Danny who died on February 15, 1992.

Loved and remembered always.

– Freena and family.

PASSING OUT

Alistair Fothergill

Former pupil of Luing Primary and Oban High School recently passed out as a Royal Marine Commando.