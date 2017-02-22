Charity aims to raise £1,000 to help refugees

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lochaber charity is hoping to raise money to support the Syrian refugee re-settlement programme.

Re-Act Lochaber and Argyll has been asked to help get the homes ready for the four families moving to Kinlochleven.

They group needs to buy household items including cutlery, crockery, pots and pans, kitchen utensils, clothes horses, small electrical items, soft furnishings, cleaning products, shoes and nappies.

Re-Act has now set up a JustGiving page to raise £1,000. To donate head to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lorraine-wheelan-2