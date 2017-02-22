Drivers warned to prepare for snow

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

In light of the Met Office issuing yellow and amber warnings for snow across much of Scotland tomorrow (Thursday February 23), BEAR Scotland’s winter maintenance teams will be out gritting roads in advance of the expected cold front and also respond to conditions as they develop.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘We have more than 180 dedicated, trained and experienced employees ready to deal with winter across the trunk roads that we maintain across the north-east and north-west of Scotland.

‘Our winter control room monitors road conditions on a 24/7 basis, meaning we can act quickly to changing winter weather conditions.

‘Over the next 24 hours, our winter spreaders will be patrolling our routes and carrying out treatments as necessary.

‘As ever, we ask members of the public to ensure their vehicle is well maintained, that they pay close attention to local and national media and information to help plan journeys during inclement weather, and that they carry equipment to help themselves should conditions deteriorate.’

A new, online ‘gritter tracker’ is now available on the Traffic Scotland website giving the public live data on the location of BEAR’s winter vehicles. This includes a gritter and winter salt treatment map to show which trunk roads will be treated in Scotland. This can be found at http://trafficscotland.org/wintergritterinfo/