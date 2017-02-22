Angus Nicolson Trio come to town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Angus Nicolson Trio is to hold an ensemble workshop for young musicians in Uist next month.

The trio will be at Lews College, Benbecula, on Saturday March 4 from 10am-5pm.

The event will be open to young people, aged eight to 18, who attend Feis Tir a Mhurain and Feis Tir an Eorna.

It is open to children playing accordion, pipes, whistles, guitar, hand percussion and fiddle and they will need to bring their own instruments.

The college’s Ilona Kennedy will be teaching fiddle. To reserve a place call 01851 770500.