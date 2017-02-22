All the way to Norway to hear about Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

One elected member has taken his responsibilities to a new level, travelling to northern Norway to hear how his constituents are doing.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara spent a few days in the Arctic Circle last week with the Royal Marine Commandos before bumping into one of his constituents from Argyll.

Mr O’Hara, one of just 30 MPs and Peers to have been selected to join the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, flew out from RAF Brize Norton to Bardufoss Airbase in northern Norway to join the Royal Marines at their winter training base in Asegarden.

Mr O’Hara said: ‘I was being shown round the medical facilities by a Marine with a Scottish accent.

‘I asked where he was from and I was absolutely amazed when he replied, ‘Helensburgh’.

‘It was a bit strange standing in the Arctic Circle with someone discussing how good Colquhoun Square is looking these days and debating what the best chippie in the town is.

‘It was without doubt, the most unusual constituency surgery I have had so far.’

Mr O’Hara is the SNP frontbench spokesperson on defence and the trip to the Arctic follows other fact-finding missions he undertook last year to military establishments in the Falklands and to the army’s training facility, BATUS in Canada.