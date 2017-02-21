Top drawer tennis on the table

Some very ‘entertaining games’ have been played in the latest rounds of Fort William’s table tennis league.

Last week in division two, Joe Robson faced newcomer Ritchie Cesnulaitis, the latter of whom put up a good fight, levelling the match at one game all before Joe took the third game 11-5. Ritchie then fought back but narrowly lost the fourth game 13-11 and thus the match 3-1.

Joe then played John Steele and, despite some tight games ensuing, Joe took all three games to win 3-0. Neil Cameron and Aileen McFadzean also faced each other, with Aileen coming out on top 3-0. She then played John Steele in another close-fought match in which John narrowly lost the first two games 9-11, but then took the third game by the same score. Aileen, however, won the fourth game to record a 3-1 victory.

In division one, Steve Crook continued his unbeaten run by defeating John Grant 3-0.

John also played Monte Bleasdale and as usual provided a stern test for the Fort’s number two, but despite losing the first two games and then pulling the score back to 1-2, Monte took the fourth game 11-7 to record a 3-1.

This week in division two, current league leader Joe Robson had a real battle with Neil Cameron, in a match which saw Neil take the first game 14-12, only for Joe to level the score by taking the second game. Neil then took the third game 12-10, but Joe again levelled as he won the fourth game 11-9. The deciding fifth game was equally tight but Joe prevailed as he won 11-9 to take the match 3-2.

Joe then took on John Steele in another closely fought contest, but could not pull off another victory which John won 11-7, 12-14, 11-7 and 11-8. John also played his namesake Stewart but found the latter too strong as Stewart eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

In division one, leader Steve Crook proved far too strong for Angus MacDonald when he recorded a 3-0 victory.