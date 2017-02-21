Send us your photographs of the great outdoors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Outdoor Capital of the UK is Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s tourism branding for the area.

Under the OCUK brand, we publicise, sponsor and promote Lochaber as a tourism destination.

The Outdoor Capital of the UK message promotes the destination through a range of collaborative marketing intiatives and activities. The organisation markets Fort William and Lochaber as the best place in the UK for everyone to experience the outdoors, with a view to developing local jobs and wealth, and encouraging sustainable economic growth.

The Outdoor Capital of the UK website is where to go to for local activities, events and visitor accommodation in Lochaber. We are currently in the process of re-designing our website and we will be launching our new and improved site in the coming months.

We would like to place an appeal out to any budding photographers in the area who would like to see their pictures on the Outdoor Capital of the UK website to send them in to us.

What better way to help support your local area than sharing your images and helping us promote what a great area this is to visit?

Please send these to us either on Facebook @Outdoorcapitaluk or you can send them to us via email to jodie.fraser@lochaberchamber.co.uk.