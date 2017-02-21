Scottish AFL results and fixtures
Last Saturday’s results: Premier Division – Inverclyde v Oban Saints, postponed; Campbeltown Pupils, no game; Premier Division 2A – East Kilbride YM 1, Lochgilphead Red Star 0; Premier Division 2B – Tarbert 1, Arkleston 5.
This Saturday’s fixtures: Premier Division – Shawlands v Campbeltown Pupils; Premier Division One – Dunoon v Rosehill Star; Premier 2A Houston v Lochgilphead Red Star; Premier 2B – Busby v Tarbert.