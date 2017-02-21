Police Files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Breach of bail order

A 21-year-old woman allegedly breached a bail order by approaching a man in Miller Road, Oban, at about 12.30pm on Monday February 13.

The woman was arrested and held over for court, and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

No insurance – vehicle seizure

On Tuesday February 14, a BMW car was stopped by police around 8pm for allegedly exceeding the speed limit in Connel.

Checks revealed that there was allegedly no insurance in force for the vehicle and the driver, a 21-year-old man, was charged with speeding and driving without insurance. The vehicle was seized.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

On Friday February 17, about 9.30pm, a 35-year-old man was detained by officers following a report of a man behaving in an allegedly abusive manner and assaulting a woman at Shore Street, Oban.

The man was later arrested and charged with assault and abusive behavior.

He was held for court and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Bag stolen near Bridge of Orchy

A car parked in a layby on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy had a window smashed and a handbag and contents were stolen from the vehicle between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday February 18.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dunbeg man arrested

following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner in a house in Lochnell Road, Dunbeg about 12.15am on Sunday February 19, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged abusive behavior.

A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Charged with assault

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal after a man was assaulted in George Street, Oban.

The incident allegedly took place about 1.40am on Sunday February 19.

A 34-year-old man was later arrested and charged with alleged assault.

Possession of Drugs

About 9.55pm on Wednesday February 15, at Ganavan Sands, Oban, a car was stopped and searched and an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were allegedly found to be in possession of small quantities of cannabis.

Both were issued with recorded police warnings.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.