P4 Caol Primary School Money Week photos

Caol Primary School pupils have been out and about in Fort William visiting businesses in town.

Last week the youngsters took a trip to The Royal Bank of Scotland where they were shown how banking was done before computers. The children said it looked like something out of Harry Potter.

At the campus, classes played a game provided by the Credit Union about making the most of your savings and took part in a ‘Dragon’s Glen’ competition.

Some pupils went to Morrisons supermarket to look at pricing and special offers and learn about healthy eating at the butcher and fish counters.