One over the eight as Jags thump Cardross

South Lochaber Thistle were runaway winners in Kinlochleven on Saturday, beating Cardross 9-0.

The win saw the Jags leapfrog their opponents into second place in the West of Scotland Amateur League.

Cardross were struggling from the off, only being able to field 10 players and, although not carrying a substantial attacking threat, the visitors soaked up much of the pressure in the first half as the Jags failed to truly capitalise on their numerical advantage .

That being said, in the 15th minute the ball broke to Lewis Morrison to chip the keeper, giving SLT the lead. At 1-0, South Lochaber had the opportunity to double their advantage only for Martin Munro to see his penalty saved by the Cardross keeper.

A well-timed through ball from Dave Forbes saw Lewis Morrison take his tally for the season to 10 and seven in six games since the turn of the year.

In the second half, the introduction of Keir Kennedy saw the Jags up the gears, and a minute into the second period, he ran past three Cardross players before playing the ball through to Martin Munro, who slotted past the keeper.

Kennedy then got himself on the scoresheet after a well weighted pass from Dave Forbes found a well-timed run from Kennedy before he placed the ball into the bottom corner. Minutes later he doubled his tally with superb solo effort.

Next up for the Jags came a goal from captain Daniel Mackintosh who got on the end of a Dave Forbes pass to make it 6-0.

Erik Tot was next to get his name on the scoresheet, being first to react in the box to head home number seven. Soon after, a turn of pace from Dave Forbes saw him get past his man before firing past the helpless keeper to take it to 8-0.

With Cardross tiring, some excellent wing play saw Darren Duncan whip in an excellent cross and found a quality first touch from Keir Kennedy who fired in goal number nine.

Manager Alan Gray said: ‘It was unfortunate that Cardross could only field 10 men. However, you can only beat what’s in front of you. The boys were told in no uncertain terms at half-time that they weren’t playing as well as they were capable of but I am proud of their reaction in the second period. Also it was good to keep a second consecutive clean sheet.’

Man of the match went to hat-trick hero Keir Kennedy.

Next game sees South Lochaber travel to Greenock to play Bellaire on Saturday.