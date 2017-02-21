Oban Saints youth results and fixtures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Last weekend’s results – Under- 13s, no game; Broomhill 4, Under 14s 2. Saints scorers were Connor Moore and Toby MacFarlane Barrow Under-15s 8 v Dumbarton Riverside 0. Scoring for Saints were Aaron McKay (3), Aidan MacPhee (2), Craig Millar, Sam Coates and Jordan Norman. Under-16s 4, Dumbarton United 3. On target for Saints were Keir MacLean (3) and Soll Smith. Under-17s 6, Antonine 1. Saints scorers were Daniel McCuish (3), Kenny MacDonald (2) and Lewis Buchanan.

This weekend’s fixtures: Dumbarton United v Under 13s; Under 14s v Broomhill; Giffnock v Under 15s; Helensburgh v Under 16s; Port Glasgow Juniors v Under 17s.