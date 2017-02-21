Oban building society branch under threat
The Yorkshire Building Society has said it is consulting customers on the possible closure of its Oban branch.
The society aims to close 20 branches in the UK in May and 28 further branches from September this year.
The society has said if plans to close the Oban branch go ahead, it will work with affected customers and will contact them to outline what these proposals mean for their specific circumstances.