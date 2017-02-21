Oban artist chosen to show work at RSA

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Oban woman has been selected for the prestigious Emerging Artists show at the Royal School of Art New Contemporaries exhibition at The Mound in Edinburgh.

Tamara Richardson, 29, worked on the sales team at The Oban Times before leaving to study art some years ago.

Her hard work and determination at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee have paid off as she was selected as an installation artist for the annual show of exceptional students throughout Scotland.

Tamara developed her practice in Scotland, Canada and Italy. She graduated with a BA Hons in Fine Art in 2016.

Speaking of her style of art, her biography states: ‘Curatorial projects are an extension of Richardson’s spacial thinking.

‘They expand from her artistic practice. In addition, this interest enables her to work collaboratively alongside other creative practitioners. Recent projects in which Richardson has exhibited include Girls Will Be Beuys, Dundee 2016; Ice-cream with the Enemy, Glasgow 2015; and Aurora, Grace and Fyfe, Clark Gallery, Glasgow 2014. Richardson is also known for her participation in Dundee Contemporary Art’s (DCA) popular Echo events.’

Tamara said: ‘I can’t believe that I will be showing work at the RSA.

‘I was aiming for this show years ago as a first year, but the more experienced in art I got, the more I realised that you just have to do your own thing. There’s no formula for success, so I forgot about the awards and just enjoyed the process of research and making.

‘I genuinely forgot that this award existed by the time of my degree show, so was blown away to be selected.’

The exhibition is open until March 15 in the RSA Upper and Lower Galleries, The Mound, from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm and Sundays, noon to 5pm. Admission is £5 (£3 concession), including a catalogue.