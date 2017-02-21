New record at Mull sports hall athletics

Just fewer than 60 young athletes competed in the Mull contest of sports hall athletics held last Saturday in Tobermory High School. The Mull event was the second of the four local area competitions in Argyll this winter promoted by Mid Argyll Athletics Club.

Pupils from Salen Primary School dominated in the morning session for the three younger age groups, winning five out of the six age groups and easily taking the schools trophy ahead of Bunessan, with Tobermory in third place.

Twelve girls contested a very competitive under-nine age group, with Salen girls filling the top four places. Lexie Dalgleish was the champion thanks to wins in the high jump and javelin. Ellen MacRae was runner-up and produced the top performance of the day in winning the standing triple jump, leaping to an amazing 5.01m which is a new Argyll age record, improving on the old record of 4.86m set in 2005 and held by Kate Cameron from Southend.

Such was the high standard set in this contest that the four fastest girls in the four-lap race improved the Mull age record of 28.3 seconds with Ellen MacRae winning in 26.2 seconds and only a tenth of a second ahead of Lexie Dalgleish. Lexie set a new Mull age record in the high jump clearing 1.05m winning on countback ahead of Catriona Cameron and Gemma MacRae, who also cleared the same height.

Keira Munro from Salen was the under-11 champion ahead of Lily Howitt from Salen and Rachael Gallagher from Tobermory. It was a close contest in the under-sevens with Palmo Jones from Bunessan winning overall but only one point ahead of Flora Thorne from Salen. Flora set a new Mull age record in the standing long jump clearing 1.47m.

Amy Gibson from Bunessan was the under-13 champion, winning five events including a new personal best of 1.32m in the high jump. Two other Bunessan girls had a close contest in the under-15 age group, with Abbie Cato winning overall just ahead of Katie Edmundson.

Ruaraidh Dalgleish from Salen was a clear winner of the boys under-seven contest, winning four events including the four-lap race in a time of 29.5 seconds equalling the Mull age record and he also broke the local record in the triple jump with 4.04m. Another Salen boy, Logan Gibson, was the under-nine champion and Salen once again dominated in the under-11s, with Ewan MacPhail winning four events including a 1.20m high jump and a score of 79 in the speed bounce, setting a new Mull age record.

Struan Ramage from Lochdon won the under-13s and it was a tie in the under-15s between Alfie John Riley and Hector Delle-Piane, both from Tobermory.

Successful athletes from the Mull competition will now be invited to compete in the Argyll final to be held at Atlantis Leisure in Oban on Sunday March 19. Qualifiers will be advised by letters through their schools in early March.