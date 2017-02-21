Million pound school on North Uist officially opens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new £9 million primary school opened its doors in the Western Isles last week.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar officially opened Sgoil Uibhist a’ Tuath in North Uist last Thursday (February 16).

It is the seventh new school to open in the Western isles in the last six years following a £60 million schools project, the largest capital investment in the Western Isles.

The council invested £6.6 million in the new campus, with £2.2 million coming from the Scottish Government.

Teachers and pupils are expected to move into the new building in time for the start of the school year on August 15 after contractors Robertson Group finished the project on time and on budget.

Reverend and Mrs John Smith had the honour of opening the school, accompanied by performances from the school choir.

Councillor Catriona Stewart, chairwoman of education and children’s services, said: ‘Today we proudly celebrated the official opening of Sgoil Uibhist a’ Tuath where, for the first time, all children from all the villages in North Uist will be educated together.

‘Sgoil Uibhist a’ Tuath is the third new primary school the Comhairle has built in Uist in recent years. These schools have been purpose-built to deliver Curriculum for Excellence with seamless transition from pre-school to P1, with the latest technology. I wish everyone at the school well.’

Comhairle Convener, councillor Norman A MacDonald, said: ‘There have been many improvements to our schools in the Western Isles over the last few years, not least the Western Isles Schools Project and here today we see the opening of the seventh new school in the past six years. Our new schools will usher in a new era of educational opportunity and community facilities, in buildings that are the equal of any in Scotland.’