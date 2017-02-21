Mallaig artist invited to exhibit in Italy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mallaig artist Jane Rushton has been invited to exhibit some of her work at the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra, Italy, at the end of March.

A lot of Ms Rushton’s artworks have a strong Arctic influence and she has many trips to Greenland and Svalbard to work with scientists.

She said: ‘I have been keen to work with scientists and to ‘borrow’ from their methods in making my work in the belief art and science can work together to engage audiences in issues around climate change and vulnerable, fragile environments.’

JRC is the European Commission’s science and knowledge service where research is carried out to provide scientific advice and support EU policy.

Ms Rushton said: ‘I will spend a week at JRC, during which I will give a lecture about my work and its links to science and scientific methods, open the exhibition and talk to climate scientists and others with the hope of finding common interest in further collaboration.’

From Italy, the exhibition will move on to Brussels in May when Ms Rushton will repeat her lecture.