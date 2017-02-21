Lochaber lose out on the road

Lochaber travelled to Deeside for the first game since the league split.

Lochaber were looking to build on their win from last week’s friendly with Mull and travelled with a strong team to Deeside.

It was the home side who started the stronger and scored early on. They continued to pressure the Lochaber defence and were rewarded with a Lochaber player being yellow carded.

During the 10-minute sin binning, Deeside managed to score two more tries out wide.

The home team got their bonus point by scoring their fourth try to bring the score to 22-0 within the first 20 minutes.

Lochaber finally got back into the game with their defence holding well and they finally got some possession of the ball and were able to put pressure on the Deeside defence.

The home side held strong and kept Lochaber out. But despite the visitors’ scrum starting to dominate, no penalties were award to Lochaber. In the second half, Lochaber continued to dominate the scrums.

Deeside’s captain was yellow carded but Lochaber were not able to find a way through Deeside’s defence despite the man advantage. The game went back and forwards with neither team able to break the other defence with the game ending 22-0.

This Saturday Lochaber are at home to Shetland 12.25pm kick off.