Kinlochleven High School pupil wins best essay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kinlochleven High School pupil Holly Baldwin has won the Rotary Club of Lochaber best essay award.

The third-year student’s winning essay, What to do about the Loneliness of Others, is a sensitive short story about two strangers in a crowded coffee shop sharing a bond of common humanity.

Head teacher Rebecca Machin said: ‘Her story explored the need for human contact, the need for recognition and how we can add so much meaning to each others lives if we just slow down and notice the people around us.’

The two joint runners up, Bethany Duffy and Aaron Aitken, both in S3, are also from Kinlochleven High School.

The club’s annual writing competition invites entries from the four Lochaber high schools and this year’s topic was Actions Speak Louder than Words.

All three pupils received their awards at a Rotary lunch last Wednesday.