Job centre on the move

Fort William’s Job Centre Plus is to share premises with the Highland Council when it moves to new offices on Achintore Road.

At least 50 centres are being merged with local authorities as part of plans to reform Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Job Centre Plus offices and benefit centres as 20 per cent of office space is being under-used. This is partly due to more and more people accessing services online and UK employment rates being at an all-time high A DWP spokesperson said: ‘With eight out of 10 Jobseekers Allowance claims now made online and 20 per cent of our office space under-used, we are streamlining our estate, which will save taxpayers £1.8 billion.’

It is also hoped that having these services within council offices will be beneficial, creating a ‘one stop shop’.

The DWP has stressed that as this is a re-location, rather than a closure, there should be no loss of jobs or services.

It is not yet known when the move will happen but work is currently ongoing on the new offices and Highland Council previously said it hoped to be in them by the end of July.