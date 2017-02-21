Job centre on the move
At least 50 centres are being merged with local authorities as part of plans to reform Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Job Centre Plus offices and benefit centres as 20 per cent of office space is being under-used.
This is partly due to more and more people accessing services online and UK employment rates being at an all-time high
A DWP spokesperson said: ‘With eight out of 10 Jobseekers Allowance claims now made online and 20 per cent of our office space under-used, we are streamlining our estate, which will save taxpayers £1.8 billion.’
It is also hoped that having these services within council offices will be beneficial, creating a ‘one stop shop’.