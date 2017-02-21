Important cup games coming up for Saints

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Saints face tough away cup ties over the next two weeks. On Saturday they travel to take on high-flying Arkleston in the third round of the Jimmy Marshall Cup. The game will be played at Cowan Park with a 2pm kick-off.

The following Saturday the Oban side face another tough test when they travel to Perth to take on Letham for a place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

The draw for the last eight of the Scottish Amateur Cup is as follows: Bannockburn v Tullibody Community; Broomhouse v Hurlford Thistle; Cambusnethan Talbot v Barca Milton; Colvillie Park v Thorn Athletic; Craigshill Thistle v Dunblane Thistle; Eastfield v Bowhill Rovers; Giffnock North v Southside; Letham v Oban Saints.

Saints’ league game against Inverclyde due to be played at Rankin Park, Greenock, last Saturday had to be called off on the morning of the game after a pitch inspection found the playing surface to be waterlogged.