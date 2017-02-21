Five million landmark for CalMac

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

For the first time in two decades, CalMac ferried more than five million passengers in a calendar year.

The company’s official carrying statistics for 2016 reveal that a total of 5,055,827 passengers and 1,356,393 travelled with the west coast of Scotland company.

This equates to 428,801 more passengers than in 2015 and 186,695 more cars.

The figures come as the company marks the first full year of using reduced rate fares, also known as road equivalent tariff (RET).

CalMac is the UK’s largest ferry network, covering an area of around 200 miles, with 32 vessels carrying out more than 136,000 individual sailings.

RET is a Scottish Government policy to ensure that those living on an island are not unduly financially disadvantaged by ferry fares.

The highest route increase from 2015 to 2016 was a 74.09 per cent increase in the number of cars using the Tobermory to Kilchoan crossing.

This was followed by a 52.26 and a 52.33 per cent increase on the Oban to Lismore and the Mallaig to the Small Isles crossings respectively.

A larger vessel will be put in place during the summer on the Tobermory to Kilchoan crossing in order to cater for this growth.

The busiest route overall in the network continues to be Ardrossan in North Ayrshire to Brodick on the Isle of Arran, carrying 828,262 people and 202,843 cars in 2016.

The fourth busiest route for passengers was the Oban to Craignure crossing, which carried a total of 644,827 people, showing a 40.66 per cent rise in the number of cars it transported to 162,288.

CalMac’s managing director Martin Dorchester said: ‘Last year was our busiest in terms of passengers for two decades.

‘This is a great reflection of the professionalism of our staff in dealing with an increase of more than 400,000 passengers and almost 190,000 cars, whilst still running a smooth operation to help all our travellers, whether islanders or visitors, business or pleasure to get where they are going.’

Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf said: ‘Passing the five million passenger mark is fantastic news and I congratulate all CalMac staff involved in delivering this achievement.

‘These figures underline the success of the full roll-out of Road Equivalent Tariff on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network, a key commitment from the Scottish Government.

‘Cheaper fares bring benefits to locals, visitors and local businesses, making ferry travel more attractive and accessible, as well as providing a boost to the tourist trade.

‘The Scottish Government is committed to supporting our island communities and ensuring these lifeline ferry services remain affordable for the remote communities that depend on them.’