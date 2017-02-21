Ensemble bursary on offer to aspiring musicians

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An exciting opportunity for two aspiring musicians to experience working and playing in an ensemble is up for grabs.

The fifth annual Rick Taylor Ensemble Week takes place in Broadford, Skye, in April.

The bursary, set up in memory of local man Paddy Bonnet, is designed to help people with limited finances and is open to all age groups.

Event organiser Pam Allan said: ‘Two years ago one of our participants, Paddy Bonnet, sadly passed away having played in public for the first time aged 76. We were delighted to be told he had left funds to financially assist a player who has difficulty in affording the full fee to participate in the week.

‘This year, we are celebrating half a decade and are thrilled to be able to offer financial assistance to two people.’

The event, from Monday April 17 to Friday April 21, is open to anyone of any discipline and musical ability who wants to play in an ensemble.

The week includes professional guest musicians and tutors who will be sharing their expertise as well as singing, led by choirmaster Laura Taylor, and drumming workshops. A concert, bringing together the entire ensemble, will take place on the final evening.

Leading the event is musician, composer and producer Rick Taylor, a jazz trombonist who has a wealth of experience on the UK music scene.

To apply for a bursary or attend the week, email rescueroom@gmail.com or telephone Pam on 01471 844329.