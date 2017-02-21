Caledonian Sleeper launches new family ticket

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Overnight rail service Caledonian Sleeper has made travelling with children easier thanks to the launch of a new family ticket.

The rail service’s new ticket allows parents and carers to book two shared interconnecting rooms for them and their children, ensuring families are guaranteed to travel together when journeying across the border.

The new ticket was launched with young guests at a special on-board event on Friday February 17. Young passengers making the journey from Inverness to London were treated to a puppet show and storytelling as they prepared to settle down for the night.